Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters talks about the nonprofit's upcoming volunteer project.
1 What is Keep McAlester Beautiful's volunteer project for March?
It's flag pole painting. We like doing beautification projects. One of our board members noticed there are some flag poles that could use some paint.
2 When and where will those who are volunteering to participate in the flag pole painting meet?
Meet at the McAlester Recycling Center, at the former National Guard Armory building at 301 E. Polk Ave., at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 26. We'll have paint, gloves and rollers.
3 How will volunteers paint the tops of the poles?
We will have a crane and lifts, provided by McCabe Sign Service, but not everybody will be painting from a lift. Most people will be painting from the ground. If we have enough volunteers, we may paint the bay doors at the building. These are areas that have orange, green or white.
4 Do you have any advice for the volunteer flag pole painters?
Wear your paint clothes. It's a metallic paint and not an easy washout. All supplies will be provided.
5 Where are the flagpoles that have been designated for painting?
At the Armory/Recycling Center, the J.I. Stipe Center, the McAlester Police Department, in front of the Pittsburg County Courthouse, in front of the McAlester Public Library, and at four schools: Jefferson, Emerson, Parker and Puterbaugh.
