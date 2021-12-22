Haileyville City Clerk Ryndie Liess provides information about the city’s Community Blood Drive.
1 When and where will the Haileyville Community Blood Drive be held?
It’s Thursday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Haileyville City Hall. The address is 510 Main Street.
2 Who is administering the blood drive?
The Oklahoma Blood Institute.
3 How can an appointment be scheduled?
To schedule an appointment, call Haileyville City Hall at 918-297-2402 and ask for Ryndie. It rhymes with Wendy.
4 Do donors get anything other than knowing they’ve helped with a great cause?
All donors receive their choice of a free long sleeve shirt. One says “Donate blood. I triple dog dare you” and the other says “Give blood ya filthy animal.” They also get a free COVID antibody test when the blood is drawn. VUDU movie passes are also offered.
5 How did this event come about?
We’ve had blood drives in the past. I try to get in touch with the Oklahoma Blood Institute during the times of year when blood is really needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.