Haileyville City Clerk Ryndie Liess provides information about the city’s Community Blood Drive.

1 When and where will the Haileyville Community Blood Drive be held?

It’s Thursday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Haileyville City Hall. The address is 510 Main Street.

2 Who is administering the blood drive?

The Oklahoma Blood Institute.

3 How can an appointment be scheduled?

To schedule an appointment, call Haileyville City Hall at 918-297-2402 and ask for Ryndie. It rhymes with Wendy.

4 Do donors get anything other than knowing they’ve helped with a great cause?

All donors receive their choice of a free long sleeve shirt. One says “Donate blood. I triple dog dare you” and  the other says “Give blood ya filthy animal.” They also get a free COVID antibody test when the blood is drawn. VUDU movie passes are also offered. 

5 How did this event come about?

We’ve had blood drives in the past. I try to get in touch with the Oklahoma Blood Institute during the times of year when blood is really needed.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you