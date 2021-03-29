Five things you need to know about the Keep McAlester Beautiful Cleanup in April from KMB Executive Director Megan Waters.
1. When is it?
Clean up is every weekend in April, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays, even Easter Sunday. It is open to all McAlester citizens.
2. Where?
Former National Guard Armory, 301 E. Polk Ave. in McAlester. Please come in from Sixth Street onto Polk Avenue, as there may be a line, but it moves quickly. You pull in from Third street, and exit out onto Polk Avenue again.
3. What do you take?
No latex paint, let that stuff dry out and throw it away in your regular trash. Every weekend we will take electronics (anything that plugs in or runs on batteries), washers, dryers, refrigerators (yes the Freon things. We stack those separately), tires, metal, carpet, TVs, pool liners, microwaves, broken commodes, computers, bulk trash. Take your brush to the landfill west of town during the same hours we are open. And we take monetary donations!
On April 24th ONLY we will take household hazardous waste, old lawn mower oil, pesticides, enamel paint, old gasoline and batteries. We also take paper to be shredded on the 24th only and prescription drugs including liquids and syringes.
4. What else do I need to know?
We really, really need you to bring help to unload your vehicle if at all possible. Our volunteers are there to help the elderly and disabled. Be patient, as many people will be bringing their junk too.
5. Can I help?
Yes! Volunteers are needed every day we are open! You need to be sixteen or up, as it is very busy with heavy equipment and trucks all over the place. Wear closed toed shoes or boots and work clothes.
