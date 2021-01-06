Megan Waters, executive director of Keep McAlester Beautiful, details the upcoming Volunteer Day.
1. What is the goal for Volunteer Day?
This is a basic trash pick up. We rarely recognize how much trash and debris is located along our roads and streets in McAlester when you drive by it. When you walk it with a picker and trash bag, suddenly litter becomes personal.
2. What are the ways people can participate?
Show up, grab a trash bag, gloves, vest and picker and remove some trash from the side of the road, Strong Blvd. It’s an outside event, you only share space with the people you bring, distancing is easy.
3. When and where can I help?
This Saturday, 10am. Volunteers can pick up litter from Electric Ave. to South Ave. on Strong Blvd.
4. How does Keep McAlester Beautiful help the community?
Teaming with the citizens of McAlester, Keep McAlester Beautiful is dedicated to beautifying and enhancing our community. Since 2008 our volunteers have responsibly removed more than 8 million pounds of waste and improved hundreds of miles of streets and parks. We clean up, plant, paint and pick up.
5. What’s next for Keep McAlester Beautiful?
The second Saturday of every month is volunteer day at Keep McAlester Beautiful, and April Cleanup is coming!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.