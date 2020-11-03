Committee member Dani Hovey, details changes to this year's Make A Difference Day program and how you can help community members.
1. How did Make A Difference Day get started and what is it?
Make a Difference Day started in 1992 as a national day of community service and is normally held on the fourth Saturday in October.
Volunteers complete community service projects in more than 1,500 national events for Make A Difference Day, including the one in McAlester.
2. How does it help the community?
The Make A Difference Day committee helps organize volunteers to complete community service projects throughout the area.
Applicants in need of assistance usually include several elderly McAlester residents. Projects the group previously completed includes fixing smoke alarms, installing carbon monoxide detectors, cleaning in the home, taking out trash.
But this year's event will only include outdoor projects — cleaning gutters, mowing, raking, washing windows and more.
3. Why the change to focus on outdoor projects?
We decided that with COVID going on, it probably wasn't safe for us to gather — but we shouldn't all together abandon our applicants.
4. How long was the project extended?
Volunteers started working on projects in October and will continue through mid-November as another change due to the coronavirus.
5. How can I get involved?
Anyone looking to help can contact the group's Facebook page or email makadiffinmac2020beyond@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.