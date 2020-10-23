Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters details the upcoming storm drain marker project.
1. What is this project?
Keep McAlester Beautiful has storm drain markers that say “only rain down the storm drain” We take these markers, and glue them to storm drains to raise public awareness. These stickers also have a QR code on them. Using your smart phone camera, you can open a site on your phone to help explain why you shouldn’t put anything down storm drains.
2. How can I help?
Show up at S. Arch Thompson parking lot Saturday morning. Look for our white Keep McAlester Beautiful pickup truck. We will give you markers and the glue, give you map/directions to where you will place your markers. We will also have safety vests since we will be out on city streets. You can drive or walk your street areas and go to work!
3. Who can participate?
This is a family oriented project, you and the group you came with stick together and glue markers at your pace. Bring walking shoes
4. When?
This Saturday, October 24th, 10am. We will meet at S. Arch Thompson parking lot and work the presidential streets of 1st Ward. This project won’t take more than an hour. We encourage you to wear comfortable shoes.
5. What is next for Keep McAlester Beautiful?
November 15th is America Recycles Day. Remember to Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle!
