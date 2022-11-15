The McAlester News-Capital and the McAlester Lions’ Club partnered with Tolliver Chevrolet to continue an Angel Tree project this year. Here's more information on how people can participate.
1 What is the goal of the Angel Tree?
The News-Capital and Lions Club started the Angel Tree three years ago as an idea to help community members during the holidays at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. People selected more than 150 angels on the first day the tree became available three years ago — and 278 children in need received a gift and clothes in the inaugural event.
Last year’s event helped more than 300 children in need in and around Pittsburg County and Tolliver Chevrolet partnered to help make the project even bigger this year.
2 How does it work?
Angels are placed on a tree at the News-Capital to represent a child in and around Pittsburg County needing assistance over the holidays. Each child on the tree is anonymous and receives at least one outfit, shoes, toys, jacket, and gloves — along with one small toy.
3 How can children be nominated as an angel?
Children qualify to be on the Angel Tree if they are from a family experiencing financial crisis. School counselors and administrators nominated children to benefit from the Angel Tree project. School staff submitted a list of students by the Nov. 15 deadline. Anyone with questions can contact Publisher Reina Owens at rowens@mcalesternews.com.
4 How can I pick an angel?
Angels are available for anyone to pick up at the McAlester News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester.
Every angel on the tree is numbered, so anyone purchasing gifts for an angel must number the gifts. Gifts must be new and unwrapped.
5 How else can I help children in my community?
Sponsors for angels can contact the News-Capital office now so we can take your name and number to send you an angel after all nominations have been received.
Anyone who would rather make a donation or volunteer to shop for angels can also contact the News-Capital. Checks need to be made to the McAlester News-Capital Angel Tree.
Donations of new unwrapped toys, hygiene items, wrapping paper and holiday gift sacks will also be accepted.
Anyone with further questions can contact Owens at 918-421-2010 or Lexey Lund at 918-421-2016.
