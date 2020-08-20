The Oklahoma Water Resource Board answers frequently asked questions about water in the state.
1. Where can I find information on the water quality of a local lake, stream, or aquifer?
Visit the OWRB's Beneficial Use Monitoring Program (BUMP) page to view the latest lake, stream, and groundwater data. Summary sheets provide information on a number of parameters and show whether or not a lake or stream is supporting its designated beneficial uses.
2. Are the fish I catch in Oklahoma waters safe to eat?
Fish consumption is perfectly fine for most waterbodies in the state of Oklahoma; however, impairments for metals and other toxics do exist in some lakes and streams and should be avoided. For the latest consumption advisories visit the ODEQ's Hook, Line, & Supper page.
3. How can I find information about water wells located on or near my property?
The Groundwater Wells, Standards & Protections in Oklahoma map viewer features links to the OWRB's water well log database and monitoring well data. The well logs include information such as well completion date, depth to water, yield, and related details.
4. Where can I get my water tested?
Contact the State Environmental Laboratory at the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at 1-866-412-3057
5. Does the OWRB handle complaints about water rates and/or operation of rural water districts?
While the OWRB works periodically with many of the state's rural water districts and related entities, the agency has no jurisdiction over their operation and management. If the problem cannot be resolved locally with the district board or other rule-making body, the Oklahoma Rural Water Association may be able to assist in mediating conflicts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.