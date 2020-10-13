Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma details how eligible Oklahomans can receive pro-bono help with legal services within the state. The McAlester office is located at 321 S. Third St. in McAlester and can be contacted at 918-423-2030 or 1-888-423-2033.
1. What kinds of cases does LASO handle?
LASO attorneys and advocates handle civil cases involving consumer issues, education issues, family law issues, domestic violence issues, elder law issues, employment and unemployment issues, fair housing issues, housing issues, health issues, public benefits issues, mental health issues, and more. LASO also provides a variety of legal services for those persons with AIDS, the disabled, and for Seniors over 60 years of age.
2. How do I apply for LASO services?
All applications for assistance are accepted by telephone at LASO’s Application Hotline by calling 1-888-534-5243. Phones are answered Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Are you age 60+? If so, we have a special phone number for Seniors! The Sixty Plus Legal Aid Services Helpline (OKSPLASH) provides free legal advice, counseling, and community education for American citizens who are 60 years of age or older.
Through special funding from Area Agencies on Aging, provided in part by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Aging Services Divisions under provisions of the Older Americans Act, each law office is able to provide this service to older Americans.
Please call 1-855-488-6814 for assistance from OKSPLASH. Phones are answered Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3. How does LASO determine if I am eligible for services?
Many of LASO’s programs and services are offered only to those that meet our financial eligibility guidelines. Clients are financially qualified for our services during their confidential intake interviews. Income is calculated based upon the gross income household earnings of the applicant, and the number of persons in the household. Non-exempt assets may also be considered in qualifying applicants for our services.
There are, however, many of our program services that are not income sensitive. The legal services that are not income sensitive are for persons with AIDS, Seniors over 60 years of age, and victims of housing discrimination.
4. Is there any charge for the services I receive at LASO?
There is no charge for the legal services provided by LASO. Sometimes there are court or other fees the client will be required to pay.
5. What do I do if LASO cannot assist me?
If you are not eligible for LASO assistance, you may contact other programs in Oklahoma that provide free or low-cost legal assistance. A list may be found at the Oklahoma Bar Association website at www.okbar.org.
Also, LASO is fortunate to have many volunteer pro bono attorneys who take cases LASO is unable to handle. If appropriate, your case may be referred to one of those private pro bono volunteers with no charge to you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.