Lacey Sudderth, assistant manager at McAlester Public Library, details how to get a library card and how to replace a lost one.
1. What makes the McAlester Public Library vital to our community?
MPL plays an essential role in providing a welcoming and safe environment for the community to gain access to information and other resources.
2. Who is eligible to sign up for a library card?
Residents within one of Southeast Oklahoma Library System's seven counties are entitled to obtain a free library card.
3. What do I need to bring with me to get a library card? Can I do it online?
All persons age 16 and older must present a valid, government-issued photo ID along with proof of residence within one of SEOLS' seven counties. All persons under 16 must have a parent or guardian present a valid, government-issued photo ID along with proof of residence within one of SEOLS' seven counties and Yes, online registration is available at www.seolibraries.com!
4. How much does it cost to get a card?
Free!
5. How can I replace a library card?
To replace your card, just bring your valid, government-issued photo ID to the front desk and one of our friendly staff will assist you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.