5 THINGS TO KNOW: How can I get a free prom dress at a local event?

Faith Sensibaugh details how an upcoming event offers a free prom dress for high school students.
1 What is the free prom dress giveaway?
The free prom dress giveaway offers high school students and parents an opportunity to pick out prom attire all free of charge.
2 How did the event start?
Nicole Stufflebean and I started the event last year for any high school student to pick out a dress for the prom season.
We wanted to make students feel comfortable and included in shopping for a prom dress, and help people facing financial struggles stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 How did the first event go?
We had a lot of positive reaction and people were grateful. Last year's inaugural event helped locals through giving away 27 dresses.
4 When is this year's event?
It is set to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at the New Life Center in the First Assembly of God at the intersection of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Hartshorne.
5 What if I can't make it or I want to donate?
We will have another scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 26 and anyone in need or wanting to donate can text at 918-424-5421.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.