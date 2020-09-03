Hunter Park Project leaders answer questions about an upcoming cookout and community service opportunities.
1. When and where is the event?
The volunteer event and cookout will be held at the Michael J. Hunter Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 12. The park is located at 14th and Chickasaw behind the L'Ouverture School. Cleanup will start at 2 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. (or until the food is gone). With volunteer safety a top priority, this event has been organized so that social distancing will be easy to maintain and food will be served "to-go" style so that participants may come and go as they wish.
2. What is the inspiration behind the event?
The HPP hopes to be an example of what can happen when people come together to work for positive change and make a tangible impact in their community. By elevating our hometown hero and working to restore and revitalize this beautiful 7-acre park, we want to see it better serve the surrounding neighborhood, our community and future generations, including the 100-plus children that currently live in the immediate area.
3. What will be available at the event?
Cleanup volunteer will be served a pulled pork dinner (or hotdog) with two sides and a small dessert in a to-go box. Organizers want participants to have the option to take the meal with them or enjoy it in the park. Water will be provided for everyone.
4. What is the Hunter Park Project?
The Hunter Park Project is a citizen-led effort to refurbish and rehabilitate the existing Veteran's Memorial that has been installed in honor of the first soldier from McAlester to be killed in Vietnam War. Michael J. Hunter was a young, African American soldier who was drafted into Vietnam and died trying to save a fellow soldier less than a year into his tour of duty. He was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his heroic actions. We hope to better honor his sacrifice through our efforts and help others understand and appreciate the historical value of the park and surrounding area.
It is also the desire of the HPP to increase usage of the many underutilized amenities in the park as well as working to address some of the areas that have been neglected by time and people. We also want to provide an opportunity for those wanting to address social and racial injustices occurring within our own community to take action through civic engagement and participation.
5. How can people help at the event and with the project?
Volunteers at the event are asked to choose from a variety of small projects to help with, giving at least 30 minutes of time in exchange for their bbq dinner. These projects may include picking up glass from areas with heavy accumulations, removing and/or covering graffiti, painting trash cans, removing weeds that have taken root in the sand surrounding the playground equipment, weed eating (bring your own weed eater) or picking up trash. Projects are family-friendly with extra caution advised for those who wish to help with the glass removal. Close-toed shoes are recommended for that project. Supplies for projects will be provided.
