The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives information on tribal license plates available to tribal members across Oklahoma.
1 What do I have to do to purchase a Choctaw Nation Tribal License Plate?
The registered Choctaw tribal member must be included as the owner or co-owner on the vehicle title.
The registered Choctaw tribal member must present a Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Tribal Membership Card to the tag agency at the time of registration. (CDIB’s will not be accepted.) All members have a new CN number that identifies him or her as a member and that is also required. If the tribal member does not have a Tribal Membership card that displays or contains his or her CN number, (ex: CN111111,) as the tribal identification number, please contact the Choctaw Nation Tribal/State License Department for your valid CN number BEFORE visiting the tag agent of your choice.
Female Tribal members may be asked for a second form of ID and/or a copy of marriage/divorce certificates due to Membership Cards being printed using maiden names.
Pay all regular fees to the tag agency that a non-tribal member would pay to register a vehicle.
2 How much of a reimbursement will I receive for getting the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma tribal license tag?
For a new/pre-owned, or renewals for non-commercial vehicle registrations: After paying all regular fees at the time of registration, Reimbursement configurations are:
Excise tax fees are eligible for a 20% reimbursement;
Lien fees are eligible for a 20% reimbursement;
Transfer fees are eligible for a 20% reimbursement;
New registration fees are eligible for a 20% reimbursement;
Prior registrations fees are eligible for a 20% reimbursement;
Renewal registration fees are eligible for a 20% reimbursement;
Sales taxes are eligible for a 50% reimbursement of the registration.
3 When will I receive my reimbursement?
You can expect to receive your reimbursement within 60-90 days of the date the Choctaw Nation Tribal License Plate was purchased if all information on the spreadsheet is accurate.
4 Will I qualify for Choctaw Nation Tribal License Plates if only my spouse, who is a non-member, is listed on the title of the vehicle?
No. The registered Choctaw Nation tribal member’s name must be listed as the owner or co-owner on the vehicle title.
You must add the name of the registered Choctaw tribal member to the title prior to purchasing or renewing the license plate in order to qualify.
5 What do I do with my Choctaw Nation Tribal License Plate when I sell my vehicle?
When a vehicle registered to a Choctaw tribal member is transferred or sold to a non-tribal member, the purchaser must obtain a replacement Oklahoma license plate when transferring ownership.
When a vehicle registered to a Choctaw tribal member is transferred to another registered Choctaw tribal member, the plate may remain in place. Tribal Membership for the new owner will need to be done.
