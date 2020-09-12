Jeanie McCabe details the local Beta Iota chapter's upcoming fundraiser to support philanthropic projects and local charities.
1. What is included in the giveaway prize?
One-week stay October 10-17th, 2020 at a condo at The Suites at Fall Creek in Branson, MO. 2 bed 2 bath sleeps 6
2. When is the winner going to be announced and how?
Drawing will be announced LIVE on Facebook September 17, 2020 @ 7pm.
3. How many tickets are left and how can people enter to win?
Only 250 tickets total and we have 120 left. They can purchase a ticket by emailing betaiotaesa@gmail.com or text 918-424-3089 or visit our Beta Iota Facebook page.
4. How does this fundraiser help Beta Iota?
Beta Iota of McAlester, a local chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha is raising funds to support our philanthropic projects and local charities.
5. What is Beta Iota’s impact on the community?
Each year Beta Iota raises (some years as much as $10,000) and donates not just money but volunteer time in our Pittsburg County and McIntosh County communities along with Oklahoma School for Blind and Oklahoma School for Deaf and our national charity The St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Beta Iota is a chapter of the National ESA (Epsilon Sigma Alpha) Organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.