Shared Blessings Executive Director Scott Walker talks about the non-profit's online auction.
1 When did Shared Blessings' online auction begin and how long will it last?
It started on Monday. It ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday October 29.
2 Why is the online action starting before Shared Blessings Week, which runs from Oct. 22 through Oct. 29?
The online auction needs to run a little longer and gives people more time to go to our website to register and bid. It's certainly creating awareness for Shared Blessings Week which kicks off Saturday, October 22.
3 How can someone participate in the online auction?
People can register online. Go to the Shared Blessings website at sharedblessings.tv. They will find the process surprisingly simple. Once they bid on an item, they will receive a notification if their bid is surpassed. They can also say what their maximum bid will be if they want to avoid the back-and-forth.
4 What are a couple of the items up for bid?
There are about 30 items. One is an evening at Pete's Place with Heisman Trophy winner Jason White, and two tickets to the OU-OSU bedlam game. (White won the Heisman Trophy in 2003 after leading the Sooners through a 12-game undefeated regular season to the BCS National Championship game, which the LSU Tigers won 21-14.)
Another is called the Best Seat in the House. Two recliners will be on the sidelines for the McAlester Buffaloes' last regular season home football game, with free concessions throughout the evening. Another item is a home and auto care package.
I encourage people to look through the description of items. We worked hard to make this easy to walk through.
5 How will proceeds from the online auction be used?
Proceeds will go to support all the different things that Shared Blessings does, helping students, families, children and individuals. These items have all been donated. Every dollar is going to help us feed people, provide clothing and help support Shared Blessings programs.
