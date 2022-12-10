The United States Postal Services details its Operation Santa for people looking to adopt letters to Santa.
1 Can anyone adopt a letter?
Yes. Anyone can adopt a letter after they have registered; first they must create an account and have their identity verified.
2 Can I send a child more than one gift?
Yes. It’s completely up to you how you fulfill the letter writer’s wishes. However, no more than six boxes can be sent per individual adoption. NOTE: you are responsible for postage for every package.
3 Do I have to send a gift or can I send a gift card?
You can fulfill the gift however you wish. Sending a gift card is an easy solution to many requests. The gift card will need to be sent in a Priority Mail envelope, along with the note from Santa.
4 Is there a limit to how many letters I can adopt?
Yes. Each registered person can adopt no more than 15 letters.
5 Where can I get more information?
More information on letters to Santa and adopting letters available at https://about.usps.com/holidaynews/operation-santa.htm#letter.
