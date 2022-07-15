The Oklahoma Department of Human Services details how eligible households can receive assistance with heating and cooling costs through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
1. What is LIHEAP?
LIHEAP is a federally-funded program that provides financial assistance to approximately 182,000 Oklahoma low-income households each year to help them meeting the cost of home energy.
2. What services are available during the summer months?
Regular Energy Assistance Program (REAP) is a non-crisis assistance that helps Oklahomans pay one payment per federal fiscal year to your primary fuel source heating bills during the winter months between November and January and/or one payment per federal fiscal year to primary fuel source cooling bills during summer months between June and August. Apply online at www.okdhslive.org.
3. Who is elgible to receive assistance through LIHEAP?
To qualify for LIHEAP assistance, you must:
• Be responsible for payment home heating and cooling cost.
• Be a U.S. citizen or have been an eligible legally admitted for permanent residence.
• Have $2,000 for one person or $3,000 for two persons, and $50 for each additional person in the household or less in the form of cash on hand, checking or savings accounts, certificates of deposits, stocks, or bonds.
• Meet specific other income guidelines.
4. How can eligible households apply?
You can apply online at www.okdhslive.org. If you do not have computer access, please visit your local DHS Human Services Center where you can use our computer KIOSK to apply.
5. What if I'm Native American?
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma assists low-income Native American households within the Choctaw Nation service area with payment of home heating or cooling bills.
Eligible people must reside within the CNO service area, have a CDIB or tribal membership card, and fall within income guidelines.
Priority is given to elderly, disabled households, and homes with minor children.
Applicants may not receive LIHEAP funding from Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) during the same federal fiscal year.
To apply, visit the Chahta Achvffa member portal online at chahtaachvffa.choctawnation.com
