Article 8 of the McAlester City Charter outlines how to make changes to the document.
1. How can changes be made to the McAlester City Charter?
A proposition to change this Charter may be either in the form of a proposed amendment to a part or parts of the Charter or of a proposed new Charter.
2. What is the procedure for framing proposed changes to the McAlester City Charter?
Changes to this Charter may be framed and proposed:
(a) In the manner provided by the laws and Constitution of the State of Oklahoma; or
(b) By ordinance of the City Council containing the full text of the proposed amendment or new Charter and effective upon adoption; or
(c) By the voters of the City.
The aforementioned ways are ways the proposals can be framed for presentation to the voters. Passing them requires a vote of the people.
3. How do proposed changes presented by the city council originate?
The McAlester City Council may create a Charter Commission by ordinance to propose amendments to the Charter or propose a new Charter. The Charter Commission shall submit its proposals to the City Council.
4. What procedures are required for the city council to bring proposed changes of the City Charter to a vote of the people?
If after Council and public review and editing of the proposals, a majority of the Council approves the proposed changes, the proposed Charter amendments or new Charter shall be submitted to a vote of the people.
5. Can proposed changes to the City Charter originate with the voters?
Proposal of an amendment by the voters of the City shall be by petition containing the full text of the proposed amendment and shall be governed by the same procedures and requirements prescribed in Article 6 for initiative petitions until such time as a final determination as to the sufficiency of the petition is made, except that there shall be no limitation as to subject matter and that the petition must be signed by registered voters of the City equal in number to at least 25% of the total number of votes cast at the preceding general election.
The petitioners' committee may withdraw the petition at any time before the fifteenth day immediately preceding the day scheduled for the City vote on the amendment.
