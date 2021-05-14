The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is accepting applications for Choctaw performers for the tribe's annual Labor Day Festival in Tvshka Homma. More information can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/labor-day.
1. Do all artists in the band have to be tribal members or does at least having one member qualify for the group?
At least one member of the band/group must be a Choctaw tribal member.
2. How many acts are being selected and will they be paid?
Two groups total will be chosen. Payment will be discussed with the artists who are selected to perform.
3. How are the artists being evaluated/graded?
The artist(s) will be evaluated on the Quality of Submission, Diction (were the lyrics easily understood), Intonation (did the artist remain in tune throughout the song), Style (did the artist have a unique sound or quality that stood out), Vocal Quality / Range (did the artist display range while performing).
4. What nights will the artists perform?
Saturday, September 4, 2021 with the exact time of performance to be announced.
5. How can a performer apply and what is the deadline?
Performers who are interested are asked to submit a demo on CD, video, or a weblink, a current band or artist photo with current contact information, and tribal membership documents for review to tribalevents@choctawnation.com or by mailing Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Choctaw Artist Committee, P.O. Box 1210 Durant, OK 74702 by June 25, 2021.
All performers who submit an application must be over the age of 18 and a member of the Choctaw Nation.
