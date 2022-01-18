The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services details how to receive a free at-home COVID-19 test through the government or insurance providers.
1. How do I get a free at-home over-the-counter COVID-19 test through the federal government?
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four at-home COVID-19 tests. People can visit www.covidtests.gov to order their free at-home tests or go directly to the U.S. Postal Service order form here: https://special.usps.com/testkits
The website will ask for contact information and shipping address.
Orders will ship starting in late January, according to the site.
2. How do I get a free at-home test through my insurance provider?
Starting Jan. 15, most people with a health plan can go online, or to a pharmacy or store to purchase an at-home over-the-counter COVID-19 diagnostic test authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at no cost, either through reimbursement or free of charge through their insurance. This applies whether you purchased your health plan on your own or whether you get health insurance through your job.
The test will either be free directly at the point of sale, if your health plan provides for direct coverage, or by reimbursement if you are charged for your test. Be sure to keep your receipt if you need to submit a claim to your insurance company for reimbursement. If your plan has set up a network of preferred providers at which you can obtain a test with no out-of-pocket expense, you can still obtain tests from other retailers outside that network.
3. What if I already bought and paid for at-home COVID-19 tests? Can I still get reimbursement for those?
Plans and insurers are required to cover at-home over-the-counter COVID-19 tests purchased on or after Jan. 15, 2022. Plans or issuers may, but are not required by federal law to, provide such coverage for at-home over-the-counter COVID-19 tests purchased before Jan. 15. Contact your health plan to inquire about getting reimbursed for tests purchased before January 15, 2022. Some states may have existing requirements related to coverage of at-home over-the-counter COVID-19 tests.
4. How many tests can I get reimbursed for?
Health plans must cover eight individual at-home over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per person enrolled in the plan per month. That means a family of four can get 32 tests per month for free.
Note that tests may be packaged individually or with multiple tests in one package (for example, two tests packaged in one box). Plans are required to cover 8 tests per covered individual per month, regardless of how they are packaged and distributed.
There is generally no limit on the number of COVID-19 diagnostic tests, including at-home tests, that must be covered when ordered or administered by a health care provider.
5. Do state Medicaid and CHIP programs cover at-home COVID-19 tests?
In accordance with the American Rescue Plan, State Medicaid and CHIP programs are required to cover FDA-authorized at-home COVID-19 tests. People with Medicaid or CHIP coverage should contact their state Medicaid or CHIP agency for information regarding the specifics of coverage for at-home COVID-19 tests, as coverage rules may vary by state.
