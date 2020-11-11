5 THINGS TO KNOW: Helping veterans file claims through the DAV

Retired U.S. Army veteran Paul Grimes talks about helping his fellow veterans through Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20.
1. How do you assist U.S. military veterans?
I work at the DAV as a volunteer service officer. I'm retired from the U.S. Army after 24 years.
2. As a service officer, what do you do to help veterans?
I file veterans claims from Pittsburg County.
3. Where is your office?
It's at Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20. The address is 125. S Main St. in Krebs. It's down from the Krebs Post Office.
4. When is the office open and when are you available to help veterans?
We are open from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. every Monday, except holidays.
5. Is there any cost and are there any restrictions or limitations on the types of claims on which you assist?
I'll help any veteran absolutely free of charge. I'll help with any kind of claim, as long as it involves the Veterans Administration.
Note: The National Resource Directory states DAV Chapter 20 "helps veterans in Oklahoma with filing VA claims for disability compensation, appealing claims decisions and securing transportation to medical appointments."
