5 THINGS TO KNOW: Hartshorne's annual cornhole tournament to benefit park renovation

Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner details the city's annual cornhole tournament being held Saturday that will benefit park renovations across the city.
1. When and where can I register for the cornhole tournament?
Registration is Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Catholic Park located off of North 10th Street and Qualla in Hartshorne.
2. How much is it to enter?
Entry fees for teams 13 years of age and older is $50 with teams 12 and under $30.
3. What is the tournament format?
The tournament is double elimination with prizes for the first and second place teams in each division.
4. How much of the money will go towards park renovations?
50% of the money raised from entry fees will go towards city park renovations such as fixing the city's pool, adding a walking track, new swing sets, and a handicap swing set.
5. Will there be vendors on site and are there still vendor spots open?
Food and retail vendors will be on site with spots still open. Vendors interested in the event can contact Hartshorne city hall at 918-297-2544 and speak with city clerk Elizabeth Wilson.
6. What other events are going on in Hartshorne this weekend?
The Liberty Theatre in Hartshorne will be hosting a Back 2 School Show Friday with admission being a donation of school supplies. The Hartshorne American Legion is hosting a bingo night fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday to help Charli Curliss with expenses for her trip with the All-American Cheer Team. Cost is $20 for 20 games. Prizes include a 70 inch TV, Miranda Lambert tickets, and more.
