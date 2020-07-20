Hartshorne mayor Ashley Faulkner provides detail on city hall temporarily moving to a new building.
1. What is the new address and what date will new city hall open?
This is only a temporary location.
1000 Pennsylania Avenue, Open to Public beginning July 20, 2020
Mailing address remains 1101 Pennsylvania Avenue, After Hours Water Payment Box at 1101 Pennsylvania Avenue remains active
2. What are the hours of operation for city hall and how can people get in touch?
Hours 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Phone number is 918-297-2544.
3. How long had city hall been at the old location?
I was told 1101 Penn location was built in late 70s, owned by City of Hartshorne.
4. What were contributing factors to the decision to move? (cheaper lease/utilities, more space, damage/wear to old building, etc.)
On May 15, 2020 after a major rainstorm the front main office flooded and a portion of the ceiling fell in. We then moved staff to office out of the council chambers room. On May 29, 2020 someone was pulling out of tag agency, the driver unfortunately accelerated when they should have braked. They hit the east side of city hall, the impact broke a stud which then busted out some sheet rock. The sheet rock had some mold on what was on the inside of the wall. Upon insurance adjuster inspection which was a few weeks later he recommended an Air Quality Inspection to check the mold situation.
We scheduled one and received results back on July 2nd. It was found that we had black mold and it was not suitable for office staff to be office in City Hall for 8 hours a day, it was recommended to wear mask and limit time inside city hall to no more than 20 to 30 minutes at a time. Our insurance unfortunately does not cover Mold. We are working to find a remediation plan to remove the mold, however the roof needs repaired or replaced prior to removing mold to make it effective. Due to some major repairs being needed, we also had samples from the building tested for asbestos and we are waiting on the results.
I have reached out to DEQ to see about any financial assistance for mold removal, they do not have any programs that assist with that need. I have also reached out to USDA Rural Development Community Development Program, they do have an assistance program that they are working to help us apply; at this time I am not sure the time frame of that funding source. We are working on coming up with remediation plans to repair city hall. Once we can get quotes from various contractors, council will decide to repair or rebuild city hall. We have been lucky to have citizens and business owners reach out and ask how they can help or provide experience and knowledge in this situation. I personally have not dealt with black mold so this is new territory for myself, so I must rely on the people knowledgeable.
The maintenance bay on the north side of city hall had no signs of mold and we are able to continue to work out of that bay at this time.
5. What’s next?
We were able to make a temporary move to 1000 Penn Avenue (owned by Ronnie Allford) to setup our administrative offices and eventually Police Department. This is $500/ month, month to month lease agreement. Our police department at the moment are limiting time inside 1101 Penn location and working out of cars using laptop and hotspots.
City council meetings will temporarily be held at 1316 Kali Inla.
Unfortunately, this came at a rough time as budget shortfalls are prominent. However, where there is a will there is a way, the city of Hartshorne will get through this speed bump. We have so much progressive things starting in Hartshorne, I hate that this building situation is a setback. It’s exciting that our meter project is in full swing, roads are being repaired by county and recently receiving a $349,999 CDBG grant.
