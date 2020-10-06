McAlester Mayor John Browne talks about Halloween 2020.
1. The city of McAlester has sometimes changed when Halloween and trick or treating will be carried out in the past, due to football games and other events. What is happening this year?
As far as the city goes, we're not taking any action other than recommending people go to events such as the Trunk-R-Treat, where social distancing is possible.
2. When and where is the Truck-R-Treat scheduled this year?
It's from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Life Church (1300 S. George Nigh Expressway). This year it's a partnership with McAlester Main Street and the McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation.
3. Some have asked if the city is taking any action to prohibit regular trick-or-treating at homes on Halloween this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No. That is absolutely untrue.
4. So trick or treating can be done this year in McAlester without any special restrictions in place, correct?
Yes. It will be up to the individual households if they want to participate. I anticipate it will be lower than usual this year.
5. And trick-or-treating for 2020 will be on the traditional Halloween night?
It will be on Halloween Oct. 31, Saturday night, which is Halloween.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.