Joey Clark, executive director of Pittsburg County Habitat for Humanity, details the upcoming Habitat For Humanity Trivia Night.
1. What is the Habitat For Humanity Trivia Night?
Teams go head-to-head against each other in a battle of the wits. We don't have the categories yet, but we usually have a little bit of everything. Some people are nervous because they think they have to stand up in front of people — but you just have to write down answers on a sheet with your team. It's always a good time and it's a good fundraiser for us. It's fun and it's for a good cause.
2. What is Habitat For Humanity?
Habitat has a mission to provide decent affordable housing through new construction. Habitat has moved four families into new homes, and we are currently building our fifth home. We are taking applications for our next family. People can apply at our office at 1558 S. Main St.
3. How does trivia night help Habitat For Humanity?
Last time we raised enough to pour the foundation on our house and that's always kind of what we're trying to raise is the money to start the house. We're fixing to start building our sixth house. We picked out our next person, she's a single mom of five kids and she's going to be our next recipient and we want to start her house right with this fundraiser.
4. When and where is it?
We will start at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the in parish hall of St. John's Catholic Church in McAlester.
5. How can I get a team?
It costs $210 per team, which includes six people, and we'll have food and drinks for everyone there. More information is available is available on our Facebook page and by calling 918-423-7525.
