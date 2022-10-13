Carolyn Sanders details a golf tournament that will benefit an upcoming Angel Tree project.
1 What is the goal for the golf tournament?
We started one a few years ago and wanted to do it again to get involved with the Lions Club and the McAlester News-Capital Angel Tree and thought this was a fun way to help in a project that helped the community.
2 When and where is the golf tournament?
The tournament is 8 a.m. Sunday at the McAlester Country Club. Various door prizes will be given to winners during the tournament.
3 How do you sign up to play?
Anyone can sign up by calling Toliver Chevrolet Buick and GMC at 918-303-8453 and asking for Carolyn, or you can sign up at the event. All the proceeds benefit the Angel Tree project.
4 How does the Angel Tree Project help the community?
The McAlester Lions Club and McAlester News-Capital started an Angel Tree project for anyone wanting to help offer local children toys and clothes for a brighter Christmas season. The project will return this year at a later date.
5 Can I donate to the cause?
Yes donations are accepted at the event.
