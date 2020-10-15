Ward 2 Hartshorne City Councilor Paul Marean and American Legion Post 180 Ladies Auxiliary Treasurer Molly Wilson talk about a haunted house planned in Hartshorne.
1. When will the haunted house in Hartshorne be held?
It is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16 and 17, then the following two Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31. It will begin at 7 p.m. and we will keep going until it tapers off.
2. What is the location?
It's at Plunkett-Hancock American Legion Post 180. It's the last building in Hartshorne on the north side of the highway, at the "Y" when you're headed east. (The address is 1701 Pennsylvania Avenue, which is what U.S. Highway 270 is called as it goes through Hartshorne.)
3. What is the cost?
It's $5.
4. What does the haunted house consist of this year?
It's going to be outside the American Legion building. We've framed outside walls and we're putting up plastic. It will be a maze. We're planning on a few more surprises. It's hosted by the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. They're putting it on and veterans and other volunteers are helping too.
5. Are there any special procedures in place?
Protective face masks will be available to help with COVID-19 protection and a mask will be given to anyone going through the haunted house who requests one.
