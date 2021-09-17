5 THINGS TO KNOW: General questions regarding the Oklahoma State Fair

The Oklahoma State Fair answers general questions about the annual event that runs Sept. 16 through Sept. 26. More information can be found by visiting www.okstatefair.com.
1. What are the State Fair hours?
Most activities including buildings and outdoor vendors open at 10 a.m. Certain gates will be accessible at 8 a.m. daily to accommodate Equine & Livestock shows in the barns. Exhibit buildings are open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Outdoor exhibits are open Sunday thru Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Midway closing time is at the discretion of management. Please note: The operating hours of the Oklahoma State Fair and any of its attractions or exhibits may change without notice or compensation due to capacity, inclement weather or special circumstances.
2. What are daily admission prices?
Advance outside gate admission tickets for adults (ages 12 & older) are $8, children (ages 6 - 11) are $4. Tickets are available at the OKC Fairgrounds Box Office, online or by calling 405-948-6800. Season passes are $25 at the OKC Fairgrounds Box Office. Once the Fair opens, adults (ages 12 & older) are $12; children (ages 6-11) are $6 and season passes are $30.
3. Are there any Discount Days this year?
Monday, September 20: Military Monday – Military personnel and spouses (Military I.D. required) receive FREE Outside Gate Admission and $4 Sky Eye Wheel rides.
Tuesday, September 21: $2 Tuesday - $2 Outside Gate Admission; $2 Rides; and $2 Sky Eye Wheel rides for everyone!
Wednesday, September 22: Senior Day – Senior Citizens 55+ (I.D. required) receive FREE Outside Gate Admission; and $4 Sky Eye Wheel rides.
4. Where can I park?
There are acres and acres of FREE parking available, located on both the north and south sides of the property and handicapped parking is available at most gates. Advance single-day paid parking passes are $5 and discount season parking passes are available for $25 at the OKC Fairgrounds Box Office. Once the Fair opens, single-day paid parking passes are $10 and season parking passes are $50.
5. What is the address to the fair?
The address is 301 General Pershing Blvd. in Oklahoma City.
