Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters talks about KMB's upcoming Fall Cleanup.
1 When is Keep McAlester Beautiful's Fall Cleanup set for 2022?
It's set for two weekends: Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 8-9.
2 What items will KMB collect for this year's Fall Cleanup?
We're collecting trash, brush, electronic gear, tires and metal. We're not doing hazardous materials.
3 Where should those participating in the Fall Cleanup take materials for disposal?
Trash, electronic materials, tires and metal should be taken to the McAlester Recycling Center in the former National Guard building at 301 E. Polk Ave., at the intersection of Third Street and Polk Avenue. They should take brush to the McAlester Municipal Landfill, at 2910 Mitchell Road, which is off U.S. Highway 270 West.
4 At what times can materials be dropped off for disposal at the two sites?
From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both Saturdays, which are Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, and from noon until 3 p.m. on both Sundays, which are Oct. 2 and Oct. 9. The city of McAlester said the landfill will be open at those times to accept brush from the fall cleanup.
5 Are there any restrictions in place?
It's designed for McAlester residents; no commercial disposals.
