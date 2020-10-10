Volunteer Nick Arnold talks about the resumption of the Famers to Families free food truck deliveries to McAlester, with Tulsa-based Go Fresh teaming with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the project.
1. When are the Farmers to Families free food truck deliveries resuming in McAlester?
On Monday, October 12, we're going to have another food truck. This is the first for October.
2. Will it be at the usual site?
It will again be at the Northside Assembly of God Church, at 3602 N. George Nigh Expressway in McAlester. They haven't told us what will be on it, but we're expecting fresh vegetables and some dairy.
3. When should those who want to participate begin lining up for the free food?
We're going to start giving food out at 9 a.m. (Some begin lining up at 8:30 a.m. or earlier.) The truck will stay here until noon if we still have food, but we usually run out by 11 or 11:15.
Volunteers will load the food in the church parking lot, so people should stay in their vehicles.
4. The free food deliveries temporarily stopped near the end of September with the promise they would resume in October. Do you think people are looking forward to the resumption of the deliveries to McAlester?
Some people have continued to line up over the past two Mondays, even though we said we had no deliveries those days.
There's a tremendous need for it. I think it really impacts McAlester and the surrounding area. There are no age or income guidelines. It's open to everyone.
5. For those who have not previously been to the Northside Assembly of God Church, what's the best route?
From McAlester, head north on U.S. Highway 69 and take the Hereford Lane exit. Those heading south on the highway can also get to the church by taking the Hereford Lane exit. The church is on the east side of the highway.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews. com.
