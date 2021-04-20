The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides information regarding the deadline extension to apply for assistance related to the February winter storms.
1. What is the new deadline to apply for disaster assistance?
The deadline to register for Oklahoma residents seeking disaster assistance with FEMA has been extended to May 25 in the 16 counties designated for Individual Assistance following the February winter storms.
2. What might the disaster assistance include for eligible homeowners and renters in a designated county?
FEMA assistance may include:
• Property: FEMA may assist with the repair of damage related to burst pipes as well as disaster-damaged heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning systems, refrigerators and stoves.
Other possible repairs that may be covered include:
• Disaster-related damage to electrical, plumbing or gas in the home.
• Leaks in a roof that damage ceilings and threaten electrical components.
• Disaster-damaged subfloor in essential occupied parts of the home.
• Disaster-related broken windows.
3. What additional assistance may be available?
Additional assistance may include lodging expenses, temporary housing, rental assistance, repair or replacement of damaged property, medical and dental care, childcare, funeral and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs and cleanup.
4. What counties are included in the deadline extension?
The 16 counties designated for disaster assistance are Pittsburg, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Stephens, Tulsa, and Wagoner counties.
FEMA’s Individual and Household Assistance program is not a substitute for insurance and may not pay for all losses caused by a disaster.
5. Where and how can more information be obtained ?
For more information or to register for assistance visit disasterassistance.gov/. or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).
Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.
Survivors who do not have access to the internet can visit their local library to register or send documentation to FEMA. To find a library in a county approved for assistance, visit https://libraries.ok.gov/disaster-assistance. You can also phone 2-1-1 to find the nearest available location.
For the latest information on the February winter storms visit http://www.fema.gov/disaster/4587 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account attwitter.com/FEMARegion6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.