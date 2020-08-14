Volunteer Nick Arnold outlines another free food giveaway set for Aug. 17. Tulsa-based GoFresh is teaming with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to bring another round of the Farmers to Families Food Box program to McAlester.
1. When is the next food giveaway set?
It's Monday, Aug. 17, at the Northside Assembly of God Church at 3602 N. George Nigh Expressway in McAlester. We're getting a whole truckload of fresh produce and dairy products. It's set to start at 10 a.m. At the Aug. 3 food giveaway, we started early. People were already in line waiting at 8 that morning. They were really wanting to get food.
2. What time do you recommend people begin lining up this time if they want to try and make sure they can participate?
I think 8:30 would be a good time. It officially starts at 10 a.m., but last time we were having problems with traffic at an intersection, so we started at 9:30. Everyone who was in line got some food, but others showed up later and we were out.
3. For those who have not been to the church before, what's the best route?
To reach Northside Assembly from McAlester, drive north on U.S. Highway 69 and take the Hereford Lane exit. Those driving south on Highway 69 can also reach the church by taking the Hereford Lane exit. Northside Assembly is on the east side of the highway.
4. Could you run through the process for getting the food and are there any age or income requirments?
Follow the access road that runs directly to the church. Food will be loaded in the church parking lot. All drivers and passengers should stay inside their vehicles. Volunteers in the church parking lot will load the food into each vehicle. We load six at a time. There are no age or income guidelines. Food will be served on a first-come, first-served, basis.
5. How has participation been at the two previous food giveaways held in the Northside Assembly parking lot through the GoFresh and USDA program?
It's been excellent. We have people coming from as far away as Wilburton and Talihina. I go "Wow!" That's a long way to drive. We need to help people in times of crisis like this. We really do.
