The Federal Aviation Administration gives information about using drones in the National Airspace System. More can be found at www.faa.gov/uas.
1 Do I need to register my drone and if so, how do I register?
Federal law requires all drones operated under 14 CFR Part 107 to be registered. The limited statutory exception for recreation requires registration of all aircraft weighing more than .55 pound (250 grams). All registered aircraft must have their registration number displayed on the exterior.
2 Do I need permission from the FAA to fly a drone for recreation or as a hobby?
There are two ways for recreational or hobby UAS or drone fliers to operate in the National Airspace System in accordance with the law and/or FAA regulations
Option #1. Fly in accordance with the limited statutory exception for recreation. Under this rule, operators must: Register your drone or UAS with the FAA, fly for hobby or recreational purposes only, follow a community-based set of safety guidelines, fly your drone within visual line-of-sight, give way to manned aircraft, obtain an airspace authorization to operate in controlled airspace, fly a drone or UAS that weigh no more than 55 lbs. unless certified by a community-based organization
Option #2. Fly under the FAA's Small UAS Rule (14 CFR part 107). Under this rule, operators must: Register their drone or UAS with the FAA as a "non-modeler," obtain an FAA Remote Pilot Certificate, follow the operational requirements of Part 107.
3 If I'm flying my UAS or drone in my own yard, do I have to register it?
You will need to register your UAS or drone if it weighs more than 0.55 pounds.
4 How do I fly a UAS or drone for work or business purposes?
There are three ways to fly a UAS or drone for work, business, or non-recreational reasons: Follow the requirements in the Small UAS rule (Part 107), obtain an exemption under the Special Authority for Certain Unmanned Systems (U.S.C. 44807), obtain an airworthiness certificate for the aircraft.
5 If someone's drone crashes in my yard, hurts someone, or damages my property, what do I do?
Call your local law enforcement. Law enforcement personnel will contact the FAA if the crash investigation requires FAA participation.
