Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding voter registration.
1 When is the last day to apply for voter registration ahead of the upcoming Nov. 8 election?
October 14, 2022 is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the November 8, 2022 General Election.
2 Who all is available to apply for voter registration?
Persons who are United States citizens, Oklahoma residents and who at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.
3 When is the absolute deadline for Voter Registration Applications to be returned to the Election Board office?
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, October 14, 2022. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the November 8, 2022 General Election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
4 How will applicants know when their Voter Registration Application has been processed?
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately. The Pittsburg County Election Board reminds voters that applications must be approved by the County Election Board Secretary in order to vote.
5 Who may need to update their voter registration information, even if they are already registered to vote?
Registered voters who have moved to Pittsburg County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Pittsburg County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a Voter Registration Application.
Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.
The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Pkwy., Room 101 McAlester, OK 74501 and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
