Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes offers reminders for April 5 elections for voters in the city of Hartshorne, as well as the Savanna and Stuart public school districts.
1 What is on the ballot for the upcoming April 5 election and during voting by early in-person absentee ballot this week?
Hartshorne voters will vote on a proposed half-cent sales tax increase for water system improvements. Lee Skinner and Jody Lynn Lindley are candidates for school board Office No. 2 in the Savanna School District. Voters in the Stuart School District will decide on a proposed $1.8 million school bond issue.
Early voting for the April 5 election is available Thursday March 31, and Friday April 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Pkwy., Room 101 McAlester. Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Election Day on Tuesday, April 5.
2 Is it legal to take "selfies" while inside an election enclosure?
While ballot “selfies” or taking photographs of a marked ballot are legal, voters may not share or distribute the image through social media or by any other means while inside the election enclosure.
3 When is it legal to post or distribute such an image?
Voters must wait until they leave their polling place before posting or sharing the picture with anyone. Improper use of the photo could result in a violation of the law. Voters may not use the image to coerce, influence, or intimidate another voter.
4 What sort of penalties are there for violating election laws?
Voters should be aware that violating the law has consequences. While some offenses may seem minor, unlawful activity on Election Day constitutes a serious crime and could result in a misdemeanor, or in some cases, a felony conviction. The Pittsburg County Election Board wants all voters to be aware of their actions and be respectful of the rights of others.
5 Is it legal to disclose how you voted while inside the election enclosure and what other laws are in effect for April 5 Election Day?
It is illegal to disclose how you voted with anyone while inside the election enclosure. In addition, you may not remove a ballot from the polling place.
Keep in mind that electioneering is prohibited within 300 feet of any ballot box while an election is in progress. This includes wearing or bringing visible campaign-related paraphernalia into the election enclosure. No one except election officials and voters waiting to vote are allowed within 50 feet of any ballot box on Election Day. Certain exceptions are made for media and those assisting disabled voters.
Voters are reminded that consuming alcohol of any kind or quantity within one-half mile of a polling place on Election Day is prohibited.
Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday April 5.
