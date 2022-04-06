The Oklahoma State Election Board provides information regarding candidate filing periods and election dates for 2022.
1 When is the candidate filing period for offices up for election in 2022 and when are the election dates?
The candidate filing period for all of the open offices up for election is April 13-15.
Election dates are June 28 for the Primary Election; Aug. 23 for the Primary Runoff Election and Nov. 8 for the General Election.
2 Which candidates should file for office during the candidate filing period?
Candidates for all federal, state, legislative, nonpartisan judicial and county offices up for election can file for office during the April 13-15 candidate filing period.
3 What county offices are up for election in 2022?
County commission seats in District 1 and District 3, along with the offices of county treasurer and county assessor.
4 What state and federal offices are up for election this year?
Governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, state superintendent of public instruction, state auditor and inspector, state labor commissioner, state insurance commissioner and the seat on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission currently held by Dana Murphy.
All 27 district attorney offices, which are considered state offices, are up for election in 2022.
So are all 101 seats in the state House of Representatives. Even-numbered state Senate District seats are up for election, which means the District 7 state Senate seat which includes Pittsburg County, is not up for election until 2024, along with the rest of the odd-numbered state Senate District seats in Oklahoma.
Also, seats for 75 district judges and 77 associate district judges are up for election in 2022, as well as judicial nonpartisan seats on the Oklahoma Supreme Court, the state Court of Criminal Appeals and the Court of Civil Appeals. The Supreme Court, Criminal Appeals Court and Civil Appeals Court are retention elections, meaning voters will cast ballots on whether to retain the current judges in those positions.
5 What federal offices are up for election in 2022?
All five U.S. representative seats in Oklahoma are up for election, as well as the U.S. Senate seat currently held by James Lankford.
U.S. Sen. James Inhofe.whose current term extends to 2026, has announced his intention to retire from office effective Jan. 3, 2023. Gov. Kevin Stitt has announced a special election to fill the position, for Nov. 8, 2022, the same time as the General Election, with the same April 13-15 filing period, June 28 Primary and August 23 Primary Runoff election dates.
Stitt's 2022 election dates for the Senate seat are being challenged in court, because Inhofe's resignation is not effective until 2023.
