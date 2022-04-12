Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes details county candidate filing qualifications and fees during the filing period that begins from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 and extends through Friday, April 15.
1 What county offices are up for election?
County offices up for election are Pittsburg County assessor; Pittsburg County treasurer and the Pittsburg County commissioner offices in District 1 and District 3.
2 What are the filing qualifications for those candidates during the April 13-15 candidate filing period?
Oklahoma Statutes Title 19, Section 131.1 state: A. "To file as a candidate for any county office, except as provided in subsection B of this section, a person must have been a registered voter and have maintained a current principal address within the county for the six-month period immediately preceding the first day of the filing period prescribed by law.
3 What does subsection B state regarding qualifications for county commissioner candidates?
B. "To file as a candidate for the office of county commissioner, a person must have been a registered voter within the county commission district and have maintained a current principal residence within such district for the six-month period immediately preceding the first day of the filing period prescribed by law. Except, however, to file as a candidate for the office of county commissioner in 2022, a person must have been a registered voter within the county commission district and have maintained a principal residence with such district no later than Dec. 31, 2021."
4 What are the filing fees for county offices?
The filing fee for candidates for county offices is $300. Candidates for county office can file in-person by presenting a notarized declaration of candidacy at the Pittsburg County Election Board at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101.
5 Where do candidates file?
Candidate filing fees for county office must be paid by certified check or cashiers check. No personal checks, cash, or payments by credit card or debit card are accepted.
