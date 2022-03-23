Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes and Clerk BreeAnn Williamson provide information regarding early voting in the upcoming April 5 elections.
1 When does voting by early, in-person absentee ballot for the April 5 elections begin?
Early voting begins Thursday March 31, 2022, for voters in Pittsburg County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their county election board.
2 Where will the April 5 elections be held?
In the city of Hartshorne and the Savanna and Stuart school districts.
Hartshorne voters will cast ballots on a proposed half-cent sales tax increase for water system improvements. Lee Skinner and Jody Lynn Lindley are candidates for school board Office No. 2 in the Savanna School District, while voters in the Stuart School District will decide on a proposed $1.8 million school bond issue.
3 Who is eligible to vote by in-person, absentee ballot?
Early voting is open to all voters who are registered and eligible to vote in the city of Hartshorne and the Savanna and Stuart school districts.
Voters in four Pittsburg County precincts who live within the boundaries of the Stuart school district are eligible to cast an early ballot at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester. Those are Precinct 21 at the Arpelar Nazarene Church; Precinct 23, Ashland Baptist Church; Precinct 48, Scipio Community Center and Precinct 49, Tannehill Fire Department.
Voters in the Stuart School District who live in Hughes County can cast their early ballots at the Hughes County Election Board Office at the Hughes County Courthouse in Holdenville.
You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.
4. How long will voting by in-person absentee ballot be available and where will it be held?
Early voting is available Thursday March 31, and Friday April 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Pkwy., Room 101 McAlester, OK 74501. Early voting is not available at polling locations. The Pittsburg County Election Board is normally open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
5 What if someone has a question?
For questions, contact the Pittsburg County Election Board at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov. You can also find the Pittsburg County Election Board on Facebook at @pittsburgco.elections1.
