Pittsburg County Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding early in-person absentee ballot voting for the upcoming election in the city of McAlester.
The Nov. 9 election concerns two propositions related to city of McAlester water issues. Proposition 1 asks whether the city will be authorized to incur a $32.5 million debt through a loan for water system improvements plus related costs. Proposition 2 asks voters whether to pass a quarter-cent sales tax increase to pay for the improvements and associated costs.
1 When does early in-person absentee voting begin for the Nov. 9 election regarding the two city of McAlester propositions?
Early in-person voting begins Thursday Nov. 4, 2021 and extends through Friday for qualified voters in the city of McAlester.
2 Where and when will voting by in-person absentee ballot for the city of McAlester Nov. 9 election be available?
Early voting is available Thursday, Nov. 4, and Friday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the County Election Board in McAlester, 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101. Early voting is not available at polling locations that will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 for Election Day.
3 Is voting by early in-person absentee ballot needed as an option for some voters?
Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.
4 Is early in-person absentee ballot voting available to all McAlester voters in this city election?
Early voting is open to all voters.
5 Do you have to give a reason or excuse for preferring to vote by early in-person absentee ballot?
You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.
The Pittsburg County Election Board is is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the Election Board at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
