McAlester's City Charter addresses the duties and responsibilities of the city's chief financial officer.
1. How is the city of McAlester's chief financial officer hired?
The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) shall be appointed for an indefinite term by the City Manager.
2. What does the City Charter says about the basis of hiring the city's chief financial officer?
The CFO shall be appointed solely on the basis of education practices of accounting and financial management.
3. What are minimum qualifications of the city's chief financial officer?
Minimum qualifications are: (1) A Bachelor's Degree in accounting or finance; and (2) Progressively responsible experience in accounting and financial management. The CFO shall have the demonstrated ability to communicate effectively via oral or written reports. Experience in local government or not-for-profit accounting and financial management is preferred. Certified Public Accountant or Certified Government Finance Officer is preferred.
4. What is the responsibility of the city's chief financial officer?
The Chief Financial Officer is responsible for all accounting and financial management functions except for those otherwise provided for in this Charter.
5. What does that include?
Subject to and in accordance with this Charter, applicable law, and such ordinances and other policies as the Council may adopt, the Chief Financial Officer or personnel under the CFO's supervision and control shall:
• Be responsible for investment of City money. Collect or receive revenue and other money for the City and shall be responsible for its custody, safekeeping, deposit, disbursement, and investment in accordance with the City's investment policy and applicable state and federal law.
• Ensure that the City has an accurate and comprehensive financial accounting, management, and reporting system to meet the requirements of this Charter and state law.
• Provide all financial information and reports requested by the City Council and the City Manager.
• Establish and maintain a system of internal control to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, the reliability of financial reporting, and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. The internal control system shall be designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or prompt detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of assets.
• Provide open and timely communication, both written and oral, to the Council, City Manager, City Attorney, other City employees, City Boards and Committees, and to the general public on matters of accounting, auditing, budgeting, financial management and internal control.
• Perform such other duties as are specified in this Charter, prescribed by ordinance or applicable law, or may be required by the City Council or City Manager.
