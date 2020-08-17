The Oklahoma Department of Corrections details incarceration rates, health service for inmates and more.
1. What are typical crimes committed by inmates in the Department of Corrections?
Approximately 45.1% of Oklahoma inmates are serving under a controlling sentence as follows: Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute (6.4%), Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (6.2%), Robbery (5%), First-Degree Murder (4.3%), First-Degree Murder-85% crime (4.2%), Burglary Second-Degree (4%), Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (3.8%), Assault (3.8%), Lewd or Indecent Proposals or Acts with a Child (3.7%) and Rape (3.7%).
2. How much does it cost to incarcerate an inmate?
Costs vary per category of inmate as follows: (2019 actual expenditures) maximum $90.48, medium $52.35, minimum $48.19 and community $49.41.
3. Do any jobs/services performed by inmates take away job opportunities from citizens?
Under the provisions of Oklahoma State Statute Title 57, Section 215, entitled “Prisoners Public Work Act,” public agencies may enter into a contract with the ODOC to utilize inmate labor. This act stipulates that inmate labor is not intended to displace employees of the contracting public agency.
4. Do inmates receive pay for work performed during incarceration?
Inmates with institutional job assignments are paid up to $20 per month. Inmates with special skills and good behavior may receive more pay working for Oklahoma Correctional Industries. Paying inmates is as an incentive to perform well and ensures they have money to purchase personal items from the canteen.
5. Do inmates receive medical and dental care?
The ODOC will ensure that every inmate has unimpeded access to health care. The Health Services unit is committed to providing appropriate, timely, and quality medical and mental health services to over 25,000 inmates using industry best practices, measurable outcomes, and validated informational sources. Services for medical conditions beyond the scope of DOC general practitioners are provided through contractual arrangements with qualified medical specialist through the state at no cost to the inmate.
