Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes answers some questions regarding election registration and voting.
1 When is the deadline to register for the upcoming June 30 Primary Election for those who are not already registered or need to change their registration information?
June 5, 2020.
2 How can they register?
Starting Monday, May 18, we will be back open to the public, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. As for now, if you call the office and let us know that you are coming by, you can come to our door and we will give you an application to fill out. We also will mail one to you if you wish. You can also apply online at www.elections.ok.gov. The Post Office and Tag Agency also have applications.
3 How can someone get an application to vote by absentee ballot?
At the Pittsburg County Election Board office at 101 E. Carl Albert Parkway, online at www.elections.ok.gov, or download an application.
4 Will anything be handled differently by the Election Board because of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 30. We are taking precautions. Precinct officials will have personal protective equipment. They will be doing social distancing and have hand sanitizer at each polling place; equipment will be wiped down every hour. We are taking every measure to keep voters protected. I have talked to Kevin Enloe with Emergency Management and we are planning on setting up a tent in the parking lot in front of our office for in-person absentee ballot voting, so that we are social distancing. We are trying our best to make it as easy for our voters during this time.
5 Can registered independents still vote in the Democratic Primary, but not the other party primaries on June 30? Can you explain why?
Independent voters may continue to vote in Democratic primary elections for two years, but not in Republican or Libertarian ones. Who may vote in which party's primary is determined by the parties themselves.
— James Beaty
