Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding the nearing deadline to request absentee ballots for the Aug. 23 Runoff Election.
1 When is the deadline to request absentee ballots by mail for the Aug. 23 Runoff Election?
Applications must be received by the Pittsburg County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
2 Who can vote by absentee ballot?
In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
3 How can a voter obtain a mail-in absentee ballot application and apply to vote by absentee ballot?
It's easy to apply. Voters can submit their applications online, in-person, by fax, mail or email. Voters can submit an application request using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovo. Request forms are also available at oklahoma.gov/elections. They are also available at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101; McAlester, OK; 74501.
4 How much time is needed for the process, including applying for an absentee ballot, receiving it and then returning it by mail?
Voters should allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed and returned by mail to the Pittsburg County Election Board. With some exceptions, all absentee ballot affidavits must be notarized before being returned. Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned correctly in order to be counted.
Voters exempt from having an absentee ballot affidavit notarized include those who are physically incapacitated and those who care for physically incapacitated individuals that can't be left alone. Voters who request a "physically incapacitated" ballot must have their absentee ballot affidavit witnessed by two people.
5 When must a completed mail-in absentee ballot be sent in order to be counted?
All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Aug. 23 for the Runoff Election. Anyone with questions can contact the Pittsburg County ElectionBoard Office at 918-423-3877 or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
