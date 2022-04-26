The McAlester City Charter provides criteria to be used by the city Ward Commission for dividing the city into wards.
1 What does the McAlester City Charter say regarding criteria the city's Ward Commission should use for dividing the city into wards?
In preparation of its plan for dividing the City into wards for the election of council members, the Commission shall apply the following criteria which, to the extent practicable, shall be applied and given priority in the order in which they are herein set forth.
Wards shall be equal in population except where deviations from equality result from the provisions hereinafter set forth, but no such deviation may exceed 5% of the population of a City Council ward, calculated by dividing the total city population according to the most recent census by six.
The calculations and population totals required herein shall exclude state, federal and private prison inmate populations, and any person serving a period of detention and confinement in any correctional facility in the city.
2 What types of boundaries are used to divide wards, as mandated in the City Charter?
Wards shall consist of contiguous territories unless such is physically impossible given city boundaries.
3 What does the McAlester City Charter say about the length of the wards?
Consistent with the foregoing provisions, the aggregate length of all district boundaries shall be as short as possible.
4 Where does the McAlester City Charter says ward boundaries will be set?
Ward boundaries will be set in alleyways or closed alleyways whenever possible with the aim of placing houses across the street from each other in the same ward.
5 What does the City Charter say regarding the effect of enactment of new ward boundaries?
The new City Council wards and boundaries as of the date of enactment shall supersede previous Council wards and boundaries for all purposes of the next regular City election, including nominations.
New wards and boundaries shall supersede previous wards and boundaries for all other purposes as of the date on which all Council members elected at that regular city election take office.
