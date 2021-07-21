FILE - In this Tuesday, July 6, 2021 file photo, a health worker prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center, in Lahore, Pakistan. A top official at the European Medicines Agency said on Thursday, July 15 a decision on whether to recommend that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children is expected late next week, in what could be the first such license for the shot’s use in children globally.