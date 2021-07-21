The Centers for Disease Control details the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations.
1. Do COVID-19 vaccinations work?
Research shows that all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States provide protection against COVID-19. CDC and other experts are continuing to assess how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions. These types of studies are called “vaccine effectiveness” studies.
2. What do we know about how well COVID-19 vaccines are working?
COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of COVID-19 and its potentially severe complications. All COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States helped protect people against COVID-19, including severe illness, in clinical trial settings. So far, studies that have looked at how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions (vaccine effectiveness studies) have shown that these vaccines are working well.
Most vaccine effectiveness data now available are related to mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) because these vaccines have been available longer. CDC and other experts continue to study the effectiveness of both mRNA vaccines and the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine in real-world conditions.
3. Is research on mRNA COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in real-world conditions reassuring?
Vaccine effectiveness studies provide a growing body of evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines offer similar protection in real-world conditions as they have in clinical trial settings, reducing the risk of COVID-19, including severe illness, among people who are fully vaccinated by 90% or more. Most vaccine effectiveness data now available are related to mRNA vaccines. Data related to the J&J/Janssen vaccine will be shared when available.
In addition to providing protection against COVID-19, there is increasing evidence that COVID-19 vaccines also provide protection against COVID-19 infections without symptoms (asymptomatic infections). COVID-19 vaccination can reduce the spread of disease overall, helping protect people around you.
4. How important is it to get two doses of mRNA Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines?
Two doses are better than one.
Real-world data from vaccine effectiveness studies have shown that receiving only one dose of these mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provides some protection against COVID-19, at least in the short term. These studies have also shown that for mRNA vaccines, two doses provide better protection than one dose. To receive the most benefit from vaccination, people should get the recommended number of doses of vaccine.
5. How long does it take to be fully vaccinated?
It typically takes about two weeks for the body to build protection after vaccination. You are fully vaccinated two weeks after your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two weeks after your single dose of J&J/Janssen vaccine. It is possible you could still get COVID-19 soon after vaccination because your body has not had enough time to build full protection. Keep taking precautions until you are fully vaccinated.
CDC recommends getting a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can. To get the most protection, get all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
