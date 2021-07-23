The Centers for Disease Control details the safety of COVID-19 vaccinations
1. Does the CDC still consider COVID-19 vaccines safe?
Yes. Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history. CDC recommends you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. If you are fully-vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.
2. How many COVID-19 vaccinations have been given in the United States?
Over 334 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the United States from December 14, 2020, through July 12, 2021. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. COVID-19 vaccines were evaluated in tens of thousands of participants in clinical trials. The vaccines met the Food and Drug Administration’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization (EUA).
3. What is being done to ensure the vaccines remain safe?
These vaccines have undergone and will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history. This monitoring includes using both established and new safety monitoring systems to make sure that COVID-19 vaccines are safe. Results from vaccine safety monitoring efforts are reassuring.
4. What about side effects?
Some people have no side effects. Others have reported common side effects after COVID-19 vaccination, such as swelling, redness, and pain at injection site, fever, headache, tiredness, muscle pain, chills and nausea. To date, the systems in place to monitor the safety of these vaccines have found only two serious types of health problems after vaccination, both of which are rare. These are anaphylaxis and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination with J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.
5. Have some side effects been more prominent among adolescents and young adults?
CDC has received increased reports of myocarditis and pericarditis in adolescents and young adults after COVID-19 vaccination. The known and potential benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis. We continue to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for anyone 12 years of age and older.
Serious side effects that could cause a long-term health problem are extremely unlikely following any vaccination, including COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccine monitoring has historically shown that side effects generally happen within six weeks of receiving a vaccine dose. For this reason, the FDA required each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines to be studied for at least eight weeks after the final dose. Millions of people have received COVID-19 vaccines, and no long-term side effects have been detected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.