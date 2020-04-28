5 THINGS TO KNOW: County emergency management details storm shelter registration

Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe discusses the agency's drive to register storm shelters.
1 Why are Pittsburg County residents being asked to register their storm shelters?
The reason we ask them to register storm shelters with us is because storm shelter registrations are given to the fire departments. After a severe storm such as a tornado, local fire departments go the storm shelters to make sure nobody has been trapped.
2 Has the storm shelter registration been used following any local storms?
We used it following the Haileyville tornado last year. One person had an injury from going into the shelter. We had several that got close (due to debris, parts of trees and brush falling around the shelters).
3 What about other examples?
Nationally, we had people with water in shelters and they couldn't get out. Some had timber that had blown on top of shelters.
4 How many shelters are currently registered in Pittsburg County?
I would say county-wide we have 1,200-plus that are registered. That's 1,200 out of 44,000 people in this county. That's a huge gap. We're trying to get them registered and get an up-to-date list. Whatever fire districts they live in, that's who would come in and be checking on those shelters.
5 How do those with a storm shelter in Pittsburg County get their shelter added to the list?
They can call our office at 918-423-5655 during regular office hours from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Or they can come by the Pittsburg County Emergency Management Office at 701 EOC Dr., off West Street. A link is available on the Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management phone APP and on the city of McAlester's web site at cityofmcalester.com. Go to How Do I at far right, click on it, then go to the Apply For Or Obtain menu and click on Storm Shelter Registration Or Availability.
