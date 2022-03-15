Oklahoma's Open Records Act states what costs may be assessed for obtaining public records.
1 Does Oklahoma's Open Records Act address what public bodies may charge for providing public records, according to Oklahoma Statutes Title 51, Section 24A.5?
Any request for a record which contains individual records or persons and the cost of copying, reproducing or certifying each individual record is otherwise prescribed by state law, the cost may be assessed for each individual record, or portion thereof requested as prescribed by state law.
Otherwise a public body may charge a fee only for the recovery or the reasonable direct costs of record copying or mechanical reproduction.
2 Is there a limit on the amount that may be charged per page of public records?
Notwithstanding any state or local provision to the contrary, in no instance shall the record copying fee exceed twenty-five cents ($0.25) per page for records having the dimensions of eight and one-half (8 1/2) by fourteen (14) inches or smaller, or a maximum of one dollar ($1.00) per copied page for a certified copy.
3 Are there exceptions?
However if the request is solely for commercial purpose, or would clearly cause excessive disruption of the public body, then the public body may charge a reasonable fee to recover the direct cost of a record search and copying.
4 What about charges to the media?
However, publication in a newspaper or broadcast by news media for news purposes shall not constitute a resale or use of a public record for trade or commercial purpose and charges for providing copies of electronic data to the news media for a news purpose shall not exceed the direct cost of making the copy. The fee charged by the Department of Public Safety for a copy in a computerized format of a record of the Department shall not exceed the direct cost of making the copy unless the fee for the record is otherwise set by law.
Any public body establishing fees under this act shall post a written schedule of the fees at its principal office and with the county clerk.
5 Can a search fee be charged by a public body when the release of records is in the public interest?
In no case shall a search fee be charged when the release of records is in the public interest, including, but not limited to, release to the news media, scholars, authors and taxpayers seeking to determine whether those entrusted with the affairs of the government are honestly, faithfully, and competently performing their duties as public servants.
The fees shall not be used for the purpose of discouraging requests for information or as obstacles to disclosure of requested information.
