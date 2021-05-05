Section 2.03 of the McAlester City Charter addresses the composition, powers and duties of elected city officials in McAlester.
1. What is the composition of the McAlester City Council?
There shall be a City Council composed of seven members, six of which shall be elected by ward by the voters in that ward and a Mayor who shall be elected by the voters of the City at large in accordance with the provisions of § 2.03(b).
2. What are the powers and duties of the city's mayor?
The Mayor shall be a voting member of the City Council and shall attend and preside at meetings of the Council, represent the City in intergovernmental relationships, appoint with the advice and consent of the Council the members of citizen advisory boards and commissions, present an annual state of the City message no later than the first regular Council meeting in February, appoint the members and officers of Council committees, assign agenda items to committees subject to the consent of Council, and perform other duties specified by the Council.
3. What other duties does the mayor have?
The Mayor shall be recognized as head of the City government for all ceremonial purposes and by the governor for purposes of military law but shall have no administrative duties.
4. How are the mayor and vice-mayor elected?
The Mayor will be elected for a term of four years beginning with the 2008 election and every four years thereafter. After every regular election of Councilmen at two-year intervals, the Council shall elect from among its members a Vice-Mayor who shall act as Mayor during the absence, disability, or suspension of the Mayor, or if a vacancy occurs in the office of Mayor, until another Mayor is selected by the Council for completion of the unexpired term and qualifies.
5.What if the office of vice-mayor becomes vacant?
If the office of Vice-Mayor becomes vacant, the Council shall select from its membership another Vice-Mayor for completion of the unexpired term.
