The McAlester City Charter addresses compensation, expenses and prohibitions regarding elected city officials.
1. What is the salary of the McAlester mayor and members of the city council?
The salary of the Mayor shall be $75 per month, and the salary of each other Councilman shall be $50 per month.
2. Can they be reimbursed for their expenses and if so, how are the expenses approved?
The Mayor and Council members shall receive their actual and necessary expenses incurred in the performance of their duties of office if such expenses are approved in advance by the Council at a public meeting.
3. Can McAlester city councilors hold other offices while serving in their city positions?
Except where authorized by law, no Council member shall hold any other elected public office during the term for which the member was elected to the Council.
4. Can they hold another city office or be employed by the city while serving on the city council?
No Council member shall hold any other City office or City employment during the term for which the member was elected to the Council.
5. Can a city councilor be employed by the city after leaving office?
No former Council member shall hold any compensated appointive office or employment with the City until one year after the expiration of the term for which the member was elected to the Council. Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit the Council from selecting any current or former Council member to represent the City on the governing boards of any regional or other intergovernmental agency or on other boards.
